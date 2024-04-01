Kayaker in Florida rescued 12 hours after being swept out into Gulf of Mexico

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A kayaker is still recovering after being swept into the Gulf of Mexico.

He spent nearly 12 hours there before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Chris Smelley was trying to fish Thursday morning without realizing how strong the winds were.

Despite paddling, the wind carried him a mile-and-a-half off of Grayton Beach.

Deputies in Walton County and the Coast Guard then began searching just a few hours later.

“There were some times, especially as the sun started to go down and I had seen the rescue helicopters over me pretty close a few times but didn’t see me, that I was like ‘oh my gosh, I’m about to spend the night out here in the ocean,’” Smelly said.

He’s said his family is grateful for the happy ending.

