Keep your pets safe this Fourth of July with these helpful tips

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fourth of July celebrations can be stressful and dangerous for pets, especially with fireworks, summer heat and backyard cookouts.

Dr. Jennifer Bruns, a veterinarian with PetSmart Veterinary Services, shared several tips to help keep pets safe during the holiday and throughout the hot summer months.

One of the biggest concerns is fireworks.

Bruns recommends creating a quiet comfort space for pets with their favorite bed, blankets and toys. Pet owners can also use white noise, calming sprays, calming chews or anxiety shirts to help pets feel more secure.

Windows should be covered if fireworks are visible nearby.

Pet owners should also make sure ID tags and microchip information are up to date before the holiday.

Bruns said July 5 is often the highest intake day for animal shelters because many pets run away after being frightened by fireworks.

Doors, windows and screens should be secured before fireworks begin.

Exercise can also help. Bruns recommends giving pets a long walk, play session or mental stimulation earlier in the day so they are more relaxed by the time fireworks start.

Cookouts can also create risks for pets.

Bruns said pet owners should keep animals away from grills and create a pet-free zone around hot cooking areas to prevent burns or injuries.

Pet owners should also watch for toxic or unsafe foods during backyard parties. Foods that can be dangerous for pets include bones from grilled meat, grapes, cherries, onions, avocado, tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, garlic and fatty meats.

Anyone who thinks their pet ate something dangerous should call a veterinarian immediately.

For pets with severe anxiety around fireworks, Bruns recommends talking to a veterinarian before the holiday about possible medication or a behavior consultation.

Veterinary offices can get busy around the Fourth of July, so pet owners should not wait until the last minute to ask for help.

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