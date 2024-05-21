Local

Keeping Daytona Beach safe: Join us for an exclusive ride along with police

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Keeping Daytona Beach safe Join Channel 9 for an exclusive ride along with police. (WFTV)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Fighting drugs, gun violence and illegal businesses: These are the major tasks that the Daytona Beach Police Department carries out each day.

9 Investigates rides along with DBPD to give you an up-close look at the efforts and risks they take to keep Daytona Beach safe.

