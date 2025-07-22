Kelly Slater’s early surfboard heads to auction

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A piece of surf history is going up for auction.

The mayor of Cocoa Beach is set to auction one of Kelly Slater’s first surfboards, shaped by Matt Kechlee, on eBay.

Slater, a native of Cocoa Beach and renowned for his surfing achievements, has won the world championship title 11 times.

The auction is a unique opportunity for collectors and fans of the sport to own a significant piece from one of surfing’s greatest icons.

