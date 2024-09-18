Kick off your weekend with food truck Fridays at local brewery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company launched Food Truck Fridays, a weekly event featuring 10 rotating food trucks.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Every Friday, foodies can enjoy local favorites, while sipping on craft brews.
The event runs every Friday evening, offering a different lineup of trucks each week.
Read: Peruvian restaurant to debut in Lake Mary
Food trucks for this week include:
- Son Pastelitos
- Fowl Mouth
- The Pass Kitchen
- Red Panda Noodle
- Cholo Dogs
- Tao Te Cheese
- Gaucha Empanadas
- Fat Boi Potatoes
- Fragaria Ice Cream
- Phat Ash Bakes
See the map below for the location.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group