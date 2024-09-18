Kick off your weekend with food truck Fridays at local brewery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company launched Food Truck Fridays, a weekly event featuring 10 rotating food trucks.

Every Friday, foodies can enjoy local favorites, while sipping on craft brews.

The event runs every Friday evening, offering a different lineup of trucks each week.

Food trucks for this week include:

Son Pastelitos

Fowl Mouth

The Pass Kitchen

Red Panda Noodle

Cholo Dogs

Tao Te Cheese

Gaucha Empanadas

Fat Boi Potatoes

Fragaria Ice Cream

Phat Ash Bakes

