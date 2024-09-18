Local

Kick off your weekend with food truck Fridays at local brewery

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company (Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company/Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company launched Food Truck Fridays, a weekly event featuring 10 rotating food trucks.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Every Friday, foodies can enjoy local favorites, while sipping on craft brews.

The event runs every Friday evening, offering a different lineup of trucks each week.

Read: Peruvian restaurant to debut in Lake Mary

Food trucks for this week include:

  • Son Pastelitos
  • Fowl Mouth
  • The Pass Kitchen
  • Red Panda Noodle
  • Cholo Dogs
  • Tao Te Cheese
  • Gaucha Empanadas
  • Fat Boi Potatoes
  • Fragaria Ice Cream
  • Phat Ash Bakes

See the map below for the location.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read