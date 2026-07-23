Kingdom Fest brings free music and activities to Kissimmee on Aug. 8

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A free community festival featuring live music, food trucks, games and family activities is coming to Kissimmee in August.

Revival City Church will host “Kingdom Fest: Light Up the Night” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 810 N. Hoagland Blvd.

The festival will feature local vendors, live performances, games, children’s attractions and food trucks. Organizers said the event is designed to bring together families from Kissimmee, Osceola County and other parts of Central Florida.

“Kingdom Fest comes from a desire to serve our community and to give Kissimmee families a safe, free, joy-filled night,” Senior Pastor Dr. Alfert Santiago said.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. The festival will also serve as a fundraiser for Revival City Church, a nonprofit organization.

People interested in participating as vendors or seeking additional information can email admin@revivalcity.net or call 321-939-9899.

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