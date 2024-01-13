Kissimmee celebrates new inclusive playground with ribbon cutting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new playground with an inclusive design has opened in Kissimmee.

It will make it easier for children with disabilities to play with their friends.

City officials held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the specially designed playground at Lakefront Park on Friday.

This project was a collaboration between BCI Burke and the City of Kissimmee Parks and Recreation Department.

The playground is circular and makes it easier to navigate, helping children with different levels of mobility to have fun.

Officials who designed the playground said this also allows them to play without adult supervision.

“We know it’s going to facilitate independence and play experience for so many more children,” said Brian Johnson, chief operating officer.

Kissimmee’s mayor said the new playground is great for children to make new friends in the community.

