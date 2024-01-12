Sneak peek: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An iconic show is back in Orlando.

Channel 9 joined the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey performers Friday morning as they prepared to kick off the Orlando leg of their tour.

It all starts Friday night at the Kia Center and will run through Jan. 14.

Officials said the immersive experience focuses on performers who push themselves to the bounds of human potential.

Orlando will be just one of more than 60 stops for the reimagined “Greatest Show on Earth.”

