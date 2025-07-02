Kissimmee creates special alcohol permits, no decision on noise

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Following a marathon meeting Tuesday, Kissimmee leaders voted to create special permits for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight, similar to a move initiated by the City of Orlando last year.

Kissimmee alcohol sales Kissimmee leaders have voted to create special permits for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight. (WFTV staff)

The $250-per-year permits would affect approximately 12 businesses, leaders noted, but the debate proved contentious. Business owners complained about a power grab by the city as they filed out of the meeting.

“Closing my business at 12 o’clock, at midnight, I won’t be able to make it,” one woman said. “I won’t be able to accomplish that dream.”

Kissimmee alcohol sales Kissimmee leaders have voted to create special permits for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight. (WFTV staff)

A related discussion to adjust the city’s noise ordinance to crack down on businesses and homeowners blasting music after midnight was tabled for two weeks after confusion erupted about what was being enacted.

Kissimmee alcohol sales Kissimmee leaders have voted to create special permits for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight. (WFTV staff)

In a third contentious vote, leaders approved Skyview to develop a property in Toho Square over the opposition of hotel union workers, who urged commissioners to accept a bid by Hyatt instead.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group