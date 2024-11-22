Father asks for changes after 5-year-old son drowns near special needs park in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A local father is demanding changes after his son with autism snuck through a park fence in Kissimmee and drowned.

The boy’s father said his son was able to squeeze through the gate before wandering into a retention pond.

He says he noticed the gate was loose when he arrived at the park.

Read: Crews recover body of missing 4-year-old boy with autism at park in Ormond Beach

This happened on Tuesday at Senses Park off Buenaventura Boulevard.

The county park is advertised as a place where children with special needs can play safely.

The boy’s father told Channel 9 that when he returned to the park the gate still wasn’t fixed.

Watch: Body of missing boy, 3, found in body of water at Orange County resort

He also shared a cell phone video of him wrapping rope around the gate to close the gap.

He says he didn’t want another child to slip through the gate.

He wants the state to consider adding fencing around retention ponds.

Watch: ‘Holding on to a dead tree stump’: Deputies find missing boy with autism in a pond

Especially since this isn’t the first case in recent months of children with autism wandering into a body of water.

Osceola County officials released the following statement:

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our thoughts go out to Arturo’s family during this difficult time and for this unthinkable loss. The County is reviewing the situation to determine the facts involved.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group