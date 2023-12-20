Kissimmee man accused of beating 6-year-old son to death for drinking from toilet due in court

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man is set to be back in court Wednesday in what the Osceola County sheriff called one of the worst child abuse cases of his career.

Larry Rhodes Jr. was arrested last year.

Investigators said he beat his son because he was drinking from a toilet at a Kissimmee motel.

They say the boy was likely thirsty because there wasn’t much to eat or drink in the room.

The boy’s mother, Bianca Blaise, was also arrested in this case.

Both Rhodes and Blaise face child abuse and murder charges.

