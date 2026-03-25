Kissimmee man arrested for attempted murder following failed shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department arrested a 30-year-old for attempted first-degree premeditated murder following a March 12 incident in the parking lot of 2601 West Vine Street.

Melkin Vazquez Romero is accused of attempting to shoot a victim twice, but the firearm malfunctioned during both tries.

KPD responded to a disturbance at the scene at approximately 1:57 p.m. A dispute between two individuals had escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, the victim displayed a knife.

Investigators said Vazquez left the scene following the initial dispute but later returned. Upon his return, he allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at the victim and attempted to fire it twice. Both attempts to fire the weapon were unsuccessful because the firearm malfunctioned.

Vazquez was later booked into the Osceola County Jail without bond.

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