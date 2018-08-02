Kissimmee man tries to ship guns overseas in box labeled ‘food,' records show

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is facing charges after homeland security investigators say he tried to ship guns and ammunition overseas.
Recent Osceola County court filings show Frank Brito, 28, an unemployed engineer, brought in $2,100 a month with $300 of it in cryptocurrency.
But he's now facing criminal charges, accused of trying to illegally ship weapons and ammunition out of the country using a private shipping company.
The package was headed from Kissimmee to the Dominican Republic.
Company workers inspected the package that was labeled "comida” and filled with food, but inside they also found four guns and eight magazines hidden inside iced tea cannisters.
Investigators also said Brito used a fake name and a return address on Alma Street in Kissimmee, even though Brito lives in an apartment on Central Avenue.
Investigators said the serial numbers were still on the guns and that Brito purchased three of the four firearms in March 2018 from two different firearm retailers in Apopka and Kissimmee.
He was recently arrested in Broward County and will be brought back to Osceola County to face charges.
What the guns were going to be used for is still not clear, but federal law requires a license to sell the weapons outside the U.S.
