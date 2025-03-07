Kissimmee Police Department welcomes two new members search and rescue operations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is expanding with two new police dogs.

Sisters Dutchess and Belle will help with criminal and missing person searches, specifically those with autism, Alzheimer or dementia.

The police department said Duchess and Belle are highly trained bloodhounds that will help the department find people much faster.

“At any point in time, we could be called upon to find a missing person or suspect. There is no doubt in my mind that canine Dutchess and her Sister Belle are more than capable with their very, very powerful noses to find whoever we are looking for.” Kissimmee Police said.

Dutchess and Belle completed a rigorous training program that sometimes included 12-hour days.

