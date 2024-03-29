Kissimmee pool worker accused of burglary, attacking man inside vacation rental, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man is accused of burglary and attacking a man inside a vacation rental, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Luis Antonio Cruz-Sanchez was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary with a battery therein, grand theft from a dwelling, and resisting law enforcement without violence.

Deputies said they were called on March 22 for a report of an occupied residential burglary with a battery, which occurred within the Reunion Resort subdivision.

Read: Brevard County man arrested in West Virginia after wife’s murder, sheriff says

Investigators said the victim and his family were staying at the rental property when he observed a masked individual inside the residence attempting to steal property.

According to a report, a tussle ensued, in which the suspect was able to flee the area after battering the victim.

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges

The victim told deputies he was in fear for his and his family’s lives and dialed 911 to report the incident.

Investigators later determined that Cruz-Sanchez was the suspect and he works as a self-contracting pool maintenance worker.

Read: Teen arrested in deadly shooting in parking lot of Central Florida Fairgrounds

Members of the Tourism Policing Unit were assigned to the case and investigated the incident further.

Deputies said stolen property was recovered from Cruz-Sanchez’s home, including multiple items related to other residential burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information on other similar incidents is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group