Kissimmee unveils downtown redesign to boost pedestrian safety

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee is advancing with a major redesign of its downtown area, aiming to enhance pedestrian safety by reducing traffic lanes from four to two.

The plan, approved by the city council on Nov.18, involves a two-phase project focusing initially on Dakin and Sproule Avenues, with completion expected by 2027. The second phase is slated to follow by 2029, as Kissimmee joins other Florida cities prioritizing walkability and safety.

This initiative reflects a broader trend among Florida cities to improve urban environments for pedestrians.

The city council’s decision to prioritize work on Dakin and Sproule Avenues in the first phase underscores the importance of these areas in the overall plan.

