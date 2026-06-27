Kissimmee Utility Authority invests $20M in new substation project

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Utility Authority will break ground on a new $20 million substation on June 24.

This project represents a major investment in the reliability, capacity, and future growth of the utility’s electric system.

The new substation will provide critical infrastructure to support continued residential and commercial development in the northwest portion of KUA’s service territory.

Upon its completion in the summer of 2027, the facility is expected to deliver up to 88 MVA of transformer capacity.

This will strengthen KUA’s ability to meet growing energy demands while maintaining high reliability for customers.

Designed with future growth in mind, the substation will be capable of expanding its capacity to 120 megawatts, ensuring the utility is positioned to meet the area’s long-term energy needs.

The substation, which will serve customers in a nine-square-mile area, will be named in honor of former KUA Board Member Jeanne Van Meter.

This recognition is in recognition of her 13 years of service and dedication to the utility and the community.

The groundbreaking ceremony will bring together KUA leadership, elected officials, community partners, employees, and project stakeholders.

The event will celebrate the beginning of construction and KUA’s continued commitment to investing in the region’s energy future.

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