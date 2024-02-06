‘Know Your Place’: Heart of Florida United Way premieres documentary honoring Black History Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — In honor of Black History Month, the Heart of Florida United Way held a premiere for its first ever documentary film.

It’s called “Know Your Place” and it takes a look at Central Florida’s not-so-distant past.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

In it Black Central Floridians share the times they’ve dealt with racism, segregation, or bias in their lifetime.

“Jeff Hayward, CEO of United Way, came to us three and a half years ago with an idea and here we are tonight where it’s finally come to fruition,” said Jim Hobart, director of “Know your Place.”

The premiere was held at the Orlando Science Center. More than 200 people attended.

Read: Central Florida celebrates: Black History Month events planned throughout February

In the film 11 people were interviewed:

Nick Aiken, Jr.

Mable Butler, former Orange County Commissioner

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings

Former U.S. Representative Val Demings

Dr. Kathleen “Kat” Gordon

Former Chief Judge Belvin Perry, Jr.

Dr. Alzo Reddick, former member of Florida House of Representatives

Lorenzo “Tee” Taylor

Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson

Dr. Clara Walters

Annetta Wilson

Read: Black History Month: Here is what to know about annual celebration

“It’s a reminder of a town I grew up in that has changed tremendously,” said Perry, Jr.

“We’re standing on the shoulders of our ancestors and those who have come before us,” said Mayor Demings.

Mayor Demings, who is also the first Black man to hold that office, said it was an honor to be part of this project.

“If we fail to understand the history we have been through then perhaps we will fail to understand the destiny of where we will ultimately end up,” said Mayor Demings.

Read: Orlando is celebrating Black History Month with these 5 events

“We wanted, really, a spectrum of different kinds of folks who all lived their own lives and overcame tremendous obstacles to get to where they got to,” said Holbart, talking about the people showcased in the film.

Everyone involved acknowledged the massive strides that have been made, but say there is still work to be done.

The merit of this movie is that it teaches us, lets learn about our history, so history does not repeat itself,” said Perry, Jr.

“In America, think about the leader we really could be if we stop hating the person next door and started working together,” said Former U.S. Representative Val Demings in the film trailer.

Channel 9 will be exclusively airing the “Know Your Place” on Saturday February 10th at 7 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group