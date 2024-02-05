Orlando is celebrating Black History Month with these 5 events

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando City Council have announced events that will be happening throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

The mayor and the city council will announce February as Black History Month in the City of Orlando.

The month provides the opportunity to celebrate the resilience of Black Americans throughout history and locally in Central Florida.

Throughout the month, the City of Orlando will host different events for residents to participate in.

Events will include a community celebration, an art exhibition, a “Meet the Artists” reception and a community event focused on fair housing rights.

This year’s Black History theme, “African Americans and the Arts”, will showcase the lasting contributions of Black Americans to the nation’s cultural landscape in visual arts, performing arts, theater, literature, film, music and more.

City of Orlando Black History Month Art Exhibit opening reception

On Feb. 5 at 10 a.m., Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill and District 6 City Commissioner Bakari Burns will host the opening reception of the City of Orlando’s Black History Month Art Exhibition.

The art exhibition runs from Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, until Sunday, Mar. 31, 2024.

What’s Up Downtown Parramore Historic Bus Tour

On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill will celebrate Black History Month with a historic bus tour around the Parramore neighborhood.

The tour will stop at Tinker Field and Dr. J.B Callahan Neighborhood Center.

Guests will also receive complimentary admission to the Wells’ Built Museum of African American History and Culture.

Bus tour reservations are required.

Click here for more information about the event.

Black History Month Art Exhibition - Meet the Artists Reception

On Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., the City of Orlando Multicultural Affairs Office will have a “Meet the Artists” reception to celebrate the visual talents inspired by Black History Month.

Guests can learn more about the inspiration, stories and cultural influences that shaped the artist’s work.

Click here to RSVP to the event.

City of Orlando’s Black History Month Community Celebration Event

On Feb. 20 at 5 p.m., the annual Black History Month Community Celebration Event celebrates the positive influences of Black Americans in the Central Florida Community.

There will be participation from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City Commissioners, City of Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, Standing Ovation Dancers, saxophonist James Johnson, the debut of the City Beautiful Voices, a choir featuring city employees.

The event is free to all, and parking in lots 6 and 7 along Rio Grande Avenue will be free.

The event’s location is Camping World Stadium, West Plaza Lounge, 1 Citrus Bowl Place.

City of Orlando Fair Housing Fair

On Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., the City of Orlando of Human Relations hosts the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-sponsored Fair Housing Fair to allow the community to learn more about the City of Orlando’s Chapter 57 Ordinance and its discrimination protections under the Fair Housing Act.

The event will have community organizations, free credit checks and mortgage counseling, games and Fair Housing training sessions courtesy of Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc. and Florida Legal Services.

Click here for more information about the event.

