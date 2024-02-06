‘Know Your Place’: Watch the exclusive broadcast premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Not long ago, the realities for Black people in Central Florida were much different.

In honor of Black History Month, the Heart of Florida United Way has produced its first-ever documentary film -- “Know Your Place” -- which takes a look at Central Florida’s not-so-distant past.

In the film, 11 Black Central Floridians share about the times they have dealt with racism, segregation or bias in their lifetime.

Hear the personal stories of those who lived those realities and how their strength continues to inspire change in our community.

