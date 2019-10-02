0 Knowledge of case, strong opinions of death penalty complicate Markeith Loyd trial jury selection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Many of the hundreds of people called in as potential jurors for Markeith Loyd’s first murder trial are being dismissed because they either are familiar with the case or are opposed to the death penalty.

Loyd is facing the death penalty if he is convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. After this trial, he also faces another first-degree murder trial in the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton is inside the courtroom, watching day three of jury selection unfold. He said the vast majority of potential jurors are being disqualified because they're too opinionated on one of any number of topics.

READ: ‘I don’t think so’: Some potential jurors unsure of innocence in Markeith Loyd murder trial

He said several potential jurors Wednesday morning have objected to the death penalty on religious or moral grounds.

Sutton said added media attention to the case is also complicating the jury selection process, with potential jurors having been exposed to details of the case.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

"I went to work on Monday and everyone knew I'd been at jury selection. They knew this case was going on, and they figured I must have been sitting in this case," one potential juror said.

The court is scheduled Friday to bring in an entirely new panel of 500 people to assess for the jury.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates and follow Field Sutton on Twitter for live coverage from the courtroom.

Day 3 of jury selection in Markeith Loyd's first murder trial begins shortly. I'm in the courtroom awaiting the arrival of all parties. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/1zvr2Fsjbl — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 2, 2019

Two of the potential jurors say they'd be unable to vote for the death penalty. Three of them know who Markeith Loyd is. None say they've formed an opinion as to Loyd's guilt. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 2, 2019

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.