0 ‘I don't think so': Some potential jurors unsure of innocence in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's day two of jury selection in the Markeith Loyd murder trial, and the accused cop-killer is facing a long line of people who've already heard who he is and what he's accused of.

Things were moving slowly in the courtroom as potential jurors saw around a half-hour worth of questioning each.

For most of them, the sections processes starts with detailed questions about everything they've been watching on the news for years now about Lyod.

Loyd sat in absolute silence, occasionally leaning over to whisper something to one of his lawyers.

Mostly, he's listening to strangers tell the court their opinions of him and what he's accused of doing.

His lawyers asked people whether they'd stand up against a jury that's moving toward the death penalty and if they believe he deserves to have his life spared.

They're asking whether each of these people are willing to consider racism against Loyd over the years as a potential mitigating factor against imposing the death penalty.

That is if he's found guilty of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. But there are some people who've heard all about the case and they've already made up their minds.

"Did you form any opinions about Mr. Loyd's guilt or innocence?" asked Judge Leticia Marques to one potential juror.

"Not totally, no," he said.

"OK, what part did you form?" Marques asked.

"I really just don't know enough to make a decision," the potential juror said.

"You have to start with the presumption that Mr. Loyd is innocent. Can you do that?" Marques asked.

"Honestly, no. I don't think so," he said.

That potential juror was immediately dismissed and there were three or four more like that in a row.

There is also a separate issue of whether they've heard about the allegations involving Loyd killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Jury selection is expected to last well into the month.

