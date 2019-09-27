0 Jury selection to begin Friday in accused cop killer Markeith Loyd's first murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nearly three years after he was accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer, Markeith Loyd’s trial process is finally slated to start Friday.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday morning for his trial, in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the process is expected to continue for up to a month.

He said it will be difficult to find a jury who hasn’t heard of the case. Loyd has been in the headlines since he was accused of shooting and killing Dixon in December 2016 and then Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 outside an Orange County Walmart.

READ: ‘Time to go to trial, folks’: Judge calls for no more delays in Markeith Loyd trial

As of now, the two cases will be tried separately. But since the cases are so closely connected, the judge told prosecutors they can use evidence from one case in the other.

That could still change as jury selection progresses, if defense attorneys can persuade the judge to keep the cases totally separate, and not use the same evidence in both trials.

"It is unlikely that the judge is going to start picking a jury and at some point say 'Uh oh, I'm going to reverse my decision,'" Sheaffer said.

As jury selection begins, there are also new questions about witness – and convicted criminal – Brian Striby. Striby’s description of Loyd shooting Lt. Clayton prompted the original ruling about mixing evidence between the two cases.

READ: Markeith Loyd found competent to stand trial; murder trials won't be combined into 1

Loyd's lawyers said Striby’s willingness to testify against Loyd got him special treatment.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News obtained an email that Striby's lawyer wrote to the state attorney's office seeking leniency, saying Striby is a guy with a troubled past, "trying to move on with his life."

They said he just happened to be "first on the scene in the shooting of [Lt. Clayton]."

The prosecutor wrote back, saying she did not "feel comfortable offering him probation."

"That issue doesn't go to the admissibility of the evidence. It goes to the weight and credibility that the jury finds as to that evidence," Sheaffer said.

READ: New report examines accused cop killer Markeith Loyd's claims of unnecessary force

Loyd is charged with first-degree murder in both cases and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was the sheriff when both killings, and the following manhunt for Loyd, happened.

“I personally believe that he committed a crime,” Demings said.

Demings said he believes there is only one answer in this case to try to relieve some of the lingering pain it caused.

“If there is ever a case where an individual perhaps should be considered for the death penalty it would be that case,” he said.

Follow Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom, and stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.