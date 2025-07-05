Eye on the Tropics: Evening update on tropical storm Chantal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Chantal is moving slowly toward the South Carolina coast, with landfall expected in the early Sunday morning hours.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 45 mph.

Chantal formed Saturday morning as Tropical Depression Three was upgraded in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Chantal 5 pm update Tropical Storm Chantal is moving slowly toward the South Carolina coast, with landfall likely in the early morning hours Sunday.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for part of the South Carolina coastline.

Chantal is expected to strengthen some but remain a tropical storm as it nears South Carolina.

The system is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the early morning hours Sunday.

The biggest issues with Chantal will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tropical storm-force winds will be possible along the South Carolina coast tonight. Rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected, with local amounts of 6 inches.

The system will move north, away from Florida. The complex will actually help drag dry air into the area for Sunday and the early part of next week.

Tropical Storm Chantal 5 pm update Tropical Storm Chantal is moving slowly toward the South Carolina coast, with landfall likely in the early morning hours Sunday.

Chantal is the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the first to directly impact the United States.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group