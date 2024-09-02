Labor Day gas prices at 3-year low in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If this year’s holiday road trip plans keep you in Florida, you’ll find better news at the gas pump.

AAA said drivers in the Sunshine State are seeing the lowest Labor Day gas prices in three years.

On Monday, the auto club reported the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida at $3.29.

That’s nearly 40 cents lower than one year ago.

AAA data shows how past Labor Day weekends stack up to 2024 for Florida drivers:

2023: $3.68/gallon

2022: $3.52/gallon

2021: $3.02/gallon

AAA has credited lower gas demand and changes in post-pandemic driving habits for the lower prices.

AAA Florida average gas prices

