Lady Lake Police issued 150 citations and warnings during Operation Southern Slow Down

LADY LAKE, Fla. — During a weeklong traffic campaign, Lady Lake Police issued 91 warnings and 59 citations.

The campaign was a component of Operation Southern Slow Down, a multi-state effort involving law enforcement in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Officers dedicated approximately 80 hours to traffic enforcement during this period.

“This campaign gives us an opportunity to remind drivers that speeding and aggressive driving put everyone at risk,” said Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt.

During enforcement, Lady Lake police issued 39 speeding citations, 91 warnings, 13 aggressive driving citations, and 7 seatbelt violations.

No DUI arrests were reported during the campaign.

