Lake Co. high school student shows classmates video in class, gets charged with child porn

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A high school student faces child pornography charges for sharing video of two classmates having sex.
Cesar Giovinetto-Alvarez, a 17-year-old East Ridge High School student, is accused of having the video on his phone and showing it to other students during class.
Lake County deputies learned about it after one of the students in the video told their parents. The parents then told the sheriff’s office.
TRENDING NOW:
- MUST-SEE: Crane topples onto Orlando home, slicing through roof
- AMBER ALERT: Sketch released of man who allegedly knocked out mother, kidnapped 2-year-old
- EYE ON THE TROPICS: Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
- VIDEO: 'Stop telling me you want me to die; I get it,' says woman who put son's head in toilet
Deputies said Giovinetto-Alvarez confessed when they confronted him.
The Sheriff’s Office said sharing the video was a crime because the video shows a minor engaging in a sex act.
Investigators believe the video was recorded at an Osceola County apartment complex.
Deputies from Lake and Osceola counties are working together to identify the other person in the video as well as who recorded it.
Officials said there could be more arrests in this case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}