Lake Co. high school student shows classmates video in class, gets charged with child porn

    By: Myrt Price

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A high school student faces child pornography charges for sharing video of two classmates having sex.

    Cesar Giovinetto-Alvarez, a 17-year-old East Ridge High School student, is accused of having the video on his phone and showing it to other students during class.

    Lake County deputies learned about it after one of the students in the video told their parents. The parents then told the sheriff’s office.

    Deputies said Giovinetto-Alvarez confessed when they confronted him.

    The Sheriff’s Office said sharing the video was a crime because the video shows a minor engaging in a sex act.

    Investigators believe the video was recorded at an Osceola County apartment complex.

    Deputies from Lake and Osceola counties are working together to identify the other person in the video as well as who recorded it.

    Officials said there could be more arrests in this case.

