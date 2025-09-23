Lake County Commission approves road memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Commission has voted to memorialize slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday afternoon to honor Kirk with memorial signage on Schofield Road.

Kirk, who was also the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was 31 years old.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder, plus weapon and obstruction charges.

