Lake County Deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Fruitland Park area

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 68-year-old woman and her dog, who were last seen in the Fruitland Park area on Sept. 24, 2024.

Elizabeth Salinas was seen with her dog getting into a white work-type van.

Her daughter has not been able to contact her in over a week.

She was seen wearing a blue and orange dress.

If you see her or have any information on where she might be call the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

