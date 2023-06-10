UPDATE: Lake County deputies say man who left RV home has been found

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a man who left his RV home.

Update:

Lake County deputies said the Clermont Police Department found William Myers on Saturday.

In an update, investigators said he had driven himself to South Lake Hospital to be checked and has returned home.

Original report:

Deputies said 70-year-old William K. Myers left his home at the Clerbrook RV Resort Friday evening, but the exact time is unclear.

According to a news release, Myers drives a grey 2014 Ford pickup truck with the Florida license plate “Y005VX.”

Lake County deputies said Myers has a mustache and wears glasses.

If you see Myers or the grey Ford truck, contact law enforcement at 352-343-2101.

See a map of where he was last reported:

