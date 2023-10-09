Lake County deputies search for suspect ‘possibly armed and dangerous’ after fleeing scene

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled the scene of an aggravated assault in Eustis.

Deputies received reports around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the incident at a home on Bates Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the suspect, 37-year-old David Flores, was armed and ran away into the woods.

Flores also has a warrant for burglary, and his last address was in Apopka, with ties in Sorrento and Eustis.

If you see Flores, call 911 and do not approach him.

