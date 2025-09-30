Lake County deputies use helicopter to chase down domestic battery suspect

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man was arrested on multiple battery charges after deputies used a helicopter to track and apprehend him.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the middle of the night, leading to a search for the suspect.

The suspect attempted to evade capture by swimming in a canal but was eventually located hiding under a truck.

Deputies said the use of a helicopter was instrumental in the successful arrest of the man.

