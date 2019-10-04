Lake County drug ringleader captured overseas after fleeing on cruise ship, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The man who federal investigators believe is the suspected ringleader of a major drug operation is back in custody after fleeing on a cruise ship in 2016.
Officials began looking into Michael Alberto Gonzalez in 2014 after a drug bust in which officials confiscated $140,000 of drugs, weapons and over 20 vehicles as part of a four-month investigation.
Related Headlines
Two years later while out on bond awaiting trial, officials said Gonzalez boarded a cruise ship out of Port Canaveral and never returned. During a port stop in Mexico, Gonzalez exited the ship and told authorities he was robbed. He then received an emergency passport from the U.S. Embassy and boarded a plane to the Dominican Republic.
Federal agents were able to spot him earlier in 2019 getting into a vehicle, identifying him by a tattoo on his left forearm.
Officials were able to capture Gonzalez in the following months and jumped through legal hoops to extradite him to Lake County to once again face charges.
"I know that was a long operation that our unit did as far as getting this guy off the streets, so it's very important to keep people like that off the streets," said Fred Jones of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Gonzalez has hearing set for the end of October.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}