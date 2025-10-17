Lake County Fire Rescue receives $7.5M grant to hire new firefighters

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Fire Rescue has secured a $7.5 million SAFER Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to hire 36 new firefighters.

The grant, part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, will cover the majority of the salary and benefits costs for the new hires over the next three years. This funding aims to enhance emergency response capabilities in Lake County by aligning staffing levels with National Fire Safety Standards.

“Receiving this grant represents a major investment in Lake County Fire Rescue’s ongoing efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities,” said Lake County Public Safety Director David Kilbury.

The SAFER program was created by Congress to help local fire departments increase the number of trained, full-time firefighters. By funding salaries and benefits, the program supports national staffing standards while easing the financial burden on local taxpayers.

The expansion of Lake County Fire Rescue is expected to improve response times and enhance service delivery to residents and visitors. LCFR is actively hiring Firefighters and Fire and Paramedics, with plans to begin onboarding within the next several months.

