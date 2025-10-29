Lake County flood victims receive cleanup supplies after heavy rainfall

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County flood victims spent the day picking up clean-up supplies in Mount Dora and Eustis.

It was a partnership between Kroger, The Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.

The supply drive comes just days after nearly 20 inches of rain fell in parts of the community.

“It was just like a nightmare. As much as I kept sweeping, the water just kept coming up as fast or faster,” said Rachel Gottlieb.

Volunteers lined up, ready to fill cars with clean-up supplies, food, and water.

The county said 196 cars came through the Mount Dora site and 144 through Eustis, each resident leaving the parking lot with a full trunk and a little relief.

“It’s good. It’s going to help a lot of people. Especially the rakes and shovels,” said Emilia Valdivia

County leaders tell Channel 9 that at least 20 homes had to be evacuated due to flooding. The storm also caused roads to cave in, including North Donnelly Street and Wolfbranch Road.

Those roads could take up to a year to repair.

