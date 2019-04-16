Lake County inmates to help construct Habitat for Humanity homes

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that inmates will now be working to help build Habitat for Humanity houses.
Inmates will be able to leave jail and head out into the community to help on the project.
Officials hope that the inmates will learn skills that will help them once they are released so that they won't end up back behind bars.
The program, Inmate Construction Academy, was launched Monday at a site in Eustis.
"They'll learn how to build a house, from start to finish," said Danielle Stroud of Habitat for Humanity. "They will be part of the process the entire way."
Officials said only a select bunch of inmates will get the chance to be a part of the program.
The sheriff's office is hoping this program is as successful as the one launched last year that helped female inmates learn to sew.
Habitat for Humanity officials said they always need volunteers, but the inmates will be extra help on top of what they already have.
Unlike other Habitat for Humanity sites, the one where inmates will be working will be closed to other volunteers.
