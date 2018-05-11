0 Lake County man pretends to be cop, tries to ‘arrest' man in road-rage incident, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County man is facing charges after deputies said he impersonated a police officer during a road-rage incident in Minneola.

Deputies said it started at the intersection of US 27 and Lake Minneola Shores.

The victim said the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, tried to cut him off before he turned right at a light.

As the victim traveled south, he said the suspect began to drive aggressively.

Holly Huston witnessed the whole thing.

"The guy in the truck was maliciously trying to run the motorcycle off of the road, onto the side of the road to the median,” she said. “Whatever he could do--stopping in front of him short, speeding up and swerving into him, anything thing he could do to try and make the motorcyclist wreck."

Eventually, the victim and the suspect turned off US 27 and stopped at an intersection.

The victim told deputies the pickup truck driver, later identified as Roger Jimenez, got out of the truck.

Deputies said the suspect claimed to be a cop, flashed a fake badge and then tried to arrest the victim.

The victim was able to get in his car and drive away from the suspect and Huston was able to snap a photo of the license plate on the suspect’s vehicle.

Huston then got the victim to follow her to her job, which was nearby.

Huston said she had been in road-rage incident before, and that’s why she felt compelled to help.

"That's a very dangerous situation and the kid could have been killed easily,” she said.

Deputies said the picture led them to Jimenez.



