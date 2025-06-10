Lake County man with cognitive disabilities missing since last week

, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued a purple alert for a missing man who has cognitive disabilities.

The sheriff’s office says William Rogers, 73, has not been seen since June 5.

The report states Rogers had a stroke in May that left him with severe cognitive disabilities. He has been prescribed medication for his strokes but his medication was left at home.

Deputies say Rogers is driving a white miniature bus with Florida tag Y115AJ, with wooden trim going around the bus. The bus has a carved wooden sign that reads, “Wander Bus” located near the grill, and an additional sign stating “Wander Bus” on the rear of the vehicle above the rear door.

Rogers is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white T-shirt with an unknown logo. He is with his red and black service dog named Fancy.

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Tips@lcso.org.

