$3 million settlement for Lake County truck crash victim

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — With assistance from the MORGAN & MORGAN Law Firm, Hannah Dantzler-Fleming, Nicholas Panagakis and Connor Gonzalez obtained a $3 million mid-trial settlement for a 50-year-old Florida woman who suffered severe injuries in a four-vehicle pileup.

“We’re pleased that our client was awarded a result that will adequately cover the expenses for her future medical care,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Hannah Dantzler-Fleming.

On February 4, 2021, the plaintiff was driving when a truck driver, driving a semi-truck pulling a trailer, attempted a U-turn that completely blocked all northbound lanes of the highway.

The U-turn set four crashes with four other vehicles in motion, killing two and seriously injuring two others.

Morgan and Dantzler-Fleming continued by stating, “Despite the defendants dismissing our client’s injuries for four years leading up to this trial, we were able to make compelling arguments about the driver’s negligence and violations of the Hours of Service laws that dictate how long truck drivers should be on the road. This crash should never have happened and devastated many lives. We hope our client can now move forward from this traumatic experience.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group