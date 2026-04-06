Armed suspect and sibling taken into custody in Fruitland Park

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — On Sunday, a suspect and their sibling, who had barricaded themselves in Fruitland Park, were taken into custody following deputies’ response to reports of an armed threat at a residence.

The Lake County Crisis Negotiations Team successfully contacted the barricaded suspect, Alexander Barrios Ozorio Walfre, who then surrendered and was safely taken into custody by Lake County deputies.

Additionally, Alexander’s brother, Walter Emanuel Berrios Ozorio, was inside the residence and was arrested for resisting arrest.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a Sunnyside Drive home following reports that a man threatened a neighbor with a gun. When they arrived, they found the suspect had barricaded himself inside the house.

The report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office states that multiple commands were issued in both English and Spanish for the suspect to respond. Walfre also exited the residence at one point and refused commands from SWAT before re-entering.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more details become available.

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