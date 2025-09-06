Car goes airborne, strikes tree in deadly overnight crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal car crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 P.M. at the intersection of County Road 439 and Live Oak Ranch Road in Lake County.

The 28-year-old male Crovette driver from Belleview was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old male passenger from Crestview sustained serious injuries and was transported to ORMC, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, became airborne and collided with a tree. The FHP is currently investigating the crash.

Authorities continue their investigation to find the cause of the crash, and Channel 9 will keep updating as details emerge.

