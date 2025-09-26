Clermont Police target smoke shops suspected of selling banned vape products, seizing over 200 items

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department, in collaboration with several state agencies, conducted a joint enforcement operation targeting smoke shops in Clermont, Florida, on September 25, seizing nearly 300 banned vape products and over 650 Kratom packages.

The operation targeted smoke shops suspected of selling banned vape products in Florida and other illegal items.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of our community’s youth,” stated Chief Graczyk of the Clermont Police Department.

The operation targeted rising e-cigarette use among minors and illegal sales to under-21s. It was the first in Florida after the vape ban registry announcement by the Attorney General.

In 2024, the CDC states e-cigarettes were the most used tobacco product among US middle and high school students, with 1.6 million users, 90% of whom used flavored versions.

Under Florida law, it is illegal for anyone under 21 to possess tobacco products and retailers must display signs stating this law.

The Florida Vape Ban Registry marks nicotine devices appealing to minors or resembling consumer products as contraband. Following this, the Florida Division of Alcohol, Beverages and Tobacco issued two “Notice to Appear” citations for selling prohibited items to minors.

Further investigations into seized products are ongoing.

