Dead people’s disabled parking placards seized in Mt. Dora crackdown

MT DORA, Fla. — Mt Dora police are cracking down on the illegal use of disabled parking placards, issuing fines throughout the holiday season.

During a two-day enforcement period, officers seized 59 placards that were being used illegally, including some from deceased individuals. The fines for these violations are $183.

Officer Keith Vidler explained, “He was pretty mad. Yes he was upset yes. He said he’s worked all his life and has a disability himself. He can go get his own placard, but he cannot use his wife’s.”

Officer Ariel D’Angelillo stated, “The disabled veteran was not present at the time, his wife was driving so therefore she’s not eligible to park in that space.”

90-year-old Dee Jones expressed support for the enforcement, saying, “I think they deserve a ticket. Save those places for people like me who have a difficult time walking.”

A man was fined $183 for using his wife’s handicapped placard without her present. He claimed, “I have handicapped placard, it’s my wife’s.” When informed of the rule requiring his wife to be present, he responded, “No I did not. I do now.”

Some drivers were unaware of the rules regarding the use of placards. A woman fined for using a veteran tag without the veteran present said, “Nothing was explained to us at the tag agency. I certainly wouldn’t have pulled in front of the policeman if I thought there was trouble.”

The enforcement aims to ensure that disabled parking spaces are available for those who truly need them, as supported by local residents like Dee Jones.

