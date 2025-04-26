Doughnut chain expands into Lake County

CLERMONT, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A coffee and doughnut chain is expanding its Central Florida footprint.

Parlor Doughnuts plans to close on retail space in the Cross Ridge Exchange off U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont for $2.4 million, according to Josiah Moore of Millenia Partners, which is handling the sale for the buyers.

The shop will be the third for franchisee Brad Cowherd, a former OBJ 40 Under 40 honoree who opened the first Central Florida Parlor location in College Park where he also is co-owner of Infusion Tea. Cowherd is opening the second in Winter Garden.

