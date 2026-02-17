Extended passport hours at Lake County branch offices

TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is extending passport processing hours at two branch offices from March 16-20. The temporary schedule change coincides with Lake County Schools’ Spring Break to accommodate families and students.

The North Lake and South Lake branch offices will have extended hours, adding 90 minutes of service each day. These hours are available by appointment only.

The North Lake Branch Office is at 902 Avenida Central, The Villages. Residents in the south can visit the South Lake Branch at 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont.

Both locations will operate under the 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule during the week-long event.

The Clerk’s Office, a U.S. Department of State acceptance facility, reviews and submits passport applications, helping residents with paperwork before sending it to the federal government. Appointments must be scheduled via the Clerk’s online system.

After booking, customers get an email with instructions and required documents.

The Clerk’s Office provides on-site passport photo services at branch locations. Applicants can obtain these photos for a small fee during their scheduled appointment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group