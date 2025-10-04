FDOT lane closures in Eustis scheduled for next week

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced lane closures on State Road 19 in Eustis from October 5 to October 10 as part of a safety and operational enhancement project.

The project upgrades State Road 19 from north of Stevens Avenue to County Road 452, with lane closures and detours during day and night.

Nighttime road closures from 9 p.m. October 7 to 6 a.m. October 8 south of East Orange Avenue for lighting installation. Northbound State Road 19 (Grove Street) will be closed; drivers should follow detours via South Eustis Street and East Orange Avenue.

Daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (October 5-10) will affect both directions for signal work and landscaping. Nighttime closures from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. will focus on paving and signal pole installation.

FDOT advises drivers to exercise caution, remain alert, and adhere to all posted detour signs. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances, and updates can be found on CFLroads.com.

