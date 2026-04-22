Lake County bridge repairs to cause midday delays for commuters

LEESBURG, Fla. — Commuters in Lake County should anticipate temporary delays today, Wednesday, April 22, on County Road 44 over Haines (Haynes) Creek in Leesburg. Crews are installing an extra steel plate on the bridge deck as a precaution.

The County says Work is scheduled to begin at noon and is expected to take approximately four hours.

Yesterday, Lake County’s Public Works team inspected the bridge deck, checked the temporary steel plate, evaluated bolts, and reapplied epoxy as part of safety measures.

Our Public Works team will continue monitoring the bridge daily while permanent repairs are designed and approved.

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