Mascotte tire shop worker dies after dispute over payment

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A local tire shop worker is being remembered tonight after police say a customer tried to drive away without paying for repairs, leading to a fatal crash.

Brandon Charles Lewis, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Ashley Tyer, an employee at Just Stop Tires in Mascotte.

According to the Mascotte Police Department, the incident began when Lewis brought his vehicle in for tire service. Investigators say he refused to pay the full price, lowered the car off the jack, got back in, and tried to leave without paying. Coworkers told investigators that Ashley Tyer jumped onto the hood of Lewis’s vehicle in an attempt to stop him from fleeing. Police say Lewis drove about half a block before turning a corner. Tyer was thrown from the vehicle. She was placed on life support at a local hospital and later died after being taken off support.

Lewis appeared before a Lake County judge this morning for his first appearance hearing. The judge appointed a public defender and found probable cause for the charge. After hearing arguments from prosecutors and the defense, the judge set Lewis’s bond at $500,000. During the hearing, the judge stated, “I’m actually going to set it at $500,000.” Lewis is scheduled to return to court on April 20 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Davis.

Court records show Lewis has a criminal history in both Ohio and Florida. In Ohio, he has convictions for DUI in 2013, disorderly conduct in 2014, and negligent vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor that was reduced from a more serious charge. In Florida, records show two convictions for leaving the scene of a crash in 2021 and 2023, plus multiple charges for driving with a suspended or invalid license.

Outside Just Stop Tires, a memorial continues to grow. A large green tractor tire painted to match the shop now holds flowers, cards, and gifts left by friends, family, and neighbors. A vigil for Ashley Tyer is planned for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. near the shop. A BBQ fundraiser to support her family will also be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Mascotte.

Mascotte Police say the investigation remains active and additional charges or arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mascotte Police Department.

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