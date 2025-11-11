Lake Highland students and community honor veterans at annual celebration

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Highland Preparatory School hosted its 28th annual Veterans Day program ’2025 Veterans Salute: Our Stories, Our Home’ on Tuesday, at the Harriett Coleman Center for the Arts in Orlando.

The school said approximately 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade prepared performances to honor veterans, with over 1,100 guests expected to attend, including veterans, their families, local dignitaries, law enforcement, and community leaders.

The event featured a variety of performances by students, including songs, dances, dramas, bands, and orchestras.

The event also held commemorative challenge coins for veterans, a presentation of colors, and recognition of every branch of the military.

