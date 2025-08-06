Local

Lake Mary All-Stars eliminated from the Little League World Series

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Lake Mary All-stars’ quest to defend their title ended Wednesday as they lost the Southeast regional final 5-4 to South Carolina.

Lake Mary was up 4-0, entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

After a few hits and walks, Lake Mary had a 4-2 lead with the bases loaded.

South Carolina, down to their final strike, hit a walk-off bases-clearing single to win the game 5-4.

