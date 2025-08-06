Lake Mary All-Stars eliminated from the Little League World Series

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Lake Mary All-stars’ quest to defend their title ended Wednesday as they lost the Southeast regional final 5-4 to South Carolina.

Lake Mary was up 4-0, entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

After a few hits and walks, Lake Mary had a 4-2 lead with the bases loaded.

South Carolina, down to their final strike, hit a walk-off bases-clearing single to win the game 5-4.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group